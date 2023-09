Japan's space agency has successfully launched a rocket carrying two ambitious space missions: the SLIM lunar lander and the XRISM X-ray satellite.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that its homegrown H-IIA rocket took off from Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, September 7 (8:42 am Japan Standard Time; 23:42 GMT).

“The launch vehicle flew as planned, and it was confirmed that XRISM was successfully separated from the launch vehicle at about 14 minutes and 9 seconds after launch and SLIM at about 47 minutes and 33 seconds after launch,” JAXA’s announcement noted.

The prevalence of unfavorable weather conditions led to the launch postponement in the last week of August.