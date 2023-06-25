Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption

Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoptionThe technology may be acquired by the Ministry of Defense in the next fiscal year.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 25, 2023 10:43 AM ESTCreated: Jun 25, 2023 10:43 AM ESTinnovationStarlink satellites.SpaceX Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.If all goes well, the organization may adopt the technology next fiscal year.Japan’s Ministry of Defense already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit but lacks access to the devices in low Earth orbit which Starlink would provide, the Yomiuri said.The development has been ongoing for a while with Japan's Self-Defense Forces testing Starlink since March and the system deployed in about 10 locations in the nation, the Japanese newspaper said according to Reuters. See Also Related Starlink connects 150,000 Ukrainians to the internet daily Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say? Elon Musk says 2/3 of all active satellites will be Starlink within 18 months Starlink holds the promise to bring the internet to the world's most remote corners through the installation of a network of satellites that orbit the Earth shortly, beaming down high-speed internet to users below.With over 3,000 SpaceX Starlink satellites already launched and another 9,000 or so planned in the near future, Starlink has the potential to transform how people connect to the internet, especially in areas where traditional internet service providers have failed to provide reliable access.In February of 2022, the service was activated for users in the Ukraine courtesy of Musk. It all began when at the time Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, tweeted at Musk asking the billionaire to connect his struggling nation with the internet."While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Fedorov's now-famous tweet said. "We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."Within hours, Musk had replied that the company's Starlink satellite internet service "is now active in Ukraine" with "more terminals en route."Sadly, however, in October SpaceX said it could not afford to indefinitely fund Starlink's use in Ukraine. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Missing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayWhat caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles awayRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairing Job Board