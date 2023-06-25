Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption

Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.

If all goes well, the organization may adopt the technology next fiscal year.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit but lacks access to the devices in low Earth orbit which Starlink would provide, the Yomiuri said.

The development has been ongoing for a while with Japan's Self-Defense Forces testing Starlink since March and the system deployed in about 10 locations in the nation, the Japanese newspaper said according to Reuters.