Japan's moon lander mission to be launched on Thursday

After India and Russia, Japan has set its sights on the Earth’s natural satellite, the moon.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is attempting to make its first moon landing by deploying an advanced lander called Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on the lunar surface.

The earlier liftoff of the H-IIA rocket carrying the lunar lander on August 27 was canceled owing to adverse weather conditions at the launch site barely 30 minutes before the intended launch.

The mission has now been rescheduled for launch on September 7 at 08:42 JST / 00:42 BST / 01:42 CEST.

The launch will take place from the same location, Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan. The launch window is open until September 15.