Japan's space agency had to abandon a historic lunar landing attempt

Meet OMOTENASHI: Japan's tiny lunar lander

OMOTENASHI is one of ten CubeSat missions that took to the skies with the launch of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) for its Artemis I moon mission, including the NEA Scout mission, which will send a small solar sail spacecraft to a nearby asteroid.

"Communication with the spacecraft could not be established, and it was determined that the lunar landing maneuver (DV2) operation could not be performed," the Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency (JAXA) tweeted in Japanese on Monday, November 21.

JAXA did add that it hopes to redirect its spacecraft for a new mission attempt around March 2023 if it can establish better communication conditions. Before that happens, the Japanese space agency will investigate why it couldn't establish communication with the small toaster-sized spacecraft in time.

Initial communications from the OMOTENASHI spacecraft suggested it rotated heavily and that its solar cells were not picking up enough sunlight. The team tried to vent some fuel to stabilize the course, but they soon found insufficient voltage and had to turn off the transmitter.

Will JAXA get a second chance at a lunar landing?

OMOTENASHI stands for "Outstanding Moon exploration Technologies demonstrated by Nano Semi-Hard Impactor." The spacecraft launched aboard NASA's Artemis I mission on November 16 and was intended to perform a hard landing attempt from an altitude of 100 to 200 meters (328 to 626 feet) above the lunar surface. The spacecraft features airbags and a shock absorption system to soften the landing.