Japan’s spider-robots could soon swarm the sewers to tackle ‘labor shortage’

"The lifespan (of sewer pipes) is 50 years, and there are many sewer pipes reaching the end of that lifespan," Yuji Kawakubo, tmsuk CEO, told South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an interview on Wednesday.

"There is an overwhelming shortage of manpower to inspect such pipes, and the number of sewer pipes that have not been inspected is increasing."

According to a rough translation of the company's Facebook post last month, the SPD1 multi-legged prototype, a walking robot, was developed at the request of a road and sewage pipe maintenance company to help improve the efficiency of sewage inspection work.

The company claims that all Japanese-made walking pipe survey robots are a fresh attempt to address the wide range of needs that are anticipated to continue to grow in the future.

The country, which is regarded as having an exceptionally disciplined demeanor, needed innovative solutions to cope with the deterioration of sewer lines that has been unfolding since the 1970s.

A spider-robot for sewers - SPD1

The device, which is currently sized at 21 x 25 x 28 centimeters (8.3 x 9.8 x 11 inches) and weighs roughly 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds), is intended to fit through pipelines that are too small for humans to explore.