JAXA and NASA's next-gen X-ray mission is ready to fly

NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) teamed up to develop the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) spacecraft which is only days away from launch.

XRISM is scheduled to launch into low Earth orbit aboard a H-IIA rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan at 09:34 JST (01:34 BST) on August 26.

The mission aims to shed new light on the evolution of the universe and the structure of spacetime. The launch itself will be viewable in Japanese and English on JAXA's YouTube channel.

JAXA and NASA's next-generation X-ray mission

XRISM, pronounced "crism," will study extreme space regions, including the hottest regions and largest structures ever observed by humans, as well as objects with the strongest gravity.