JAXA's new H3 rocket fails first launch attempt in explosive fashion

Japan's failed H3 rocket debut mission

Japan's new H3 rocket initially launched without any issues from Tanegashima Space Center on Monday, March 6, 8:37 pm EST (10:37 am local time on March 7). The launch vehicle successfully reached space, but that's where the problem arose.

Once in space, the rocket's second-stage engine failed to ignite, meaning mission officials were forced to manually destroy the rocket roughly 14 minutes into the mission to avoid a potentially dangerous reentry. According to JAXA, any debris will have fallen into the ocean east of the Philippines.

"It was decided the rocket could not complete its mission, so the destruct command was sent," JAXA said in a statement.

The failed mission is a significant setback for Japan's rocket industry, especially as it came shortly after an aborted H3 launch last month. Japan's Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka stated that the government had convened a task force to investigate the failure.

Japan aims to compete with SpaceX

Japan's H3 rocket was carrying a disaster management land observation satellite called ALOS-3, also equipped with an experimental sensor to detect ballistic missile launches.

"The H3 is extremely important to ensure our access to space and to ensure we are competitive," JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told journalists at a conference, per a Reuters report. He confirmed that JAXA still plans to proceed with future H3 launches after the investigation.