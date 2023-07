A Blue Origin BE-4 rocket engine exploded during testing last month, a report from CNBC explains.

The BE-4 engine will power United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket and Blue Origin's first orbital rocket, New Glenn, named after NASA astronaut John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth.

The rocket engine exploded about 10 seconds into the test at Blue Origin's West Texas facility on June 30, according to CNBC's Michale Sheetz, who first reported the story.

"ATP failures are not uncommon"

The BE-4 engine was being prepared for the second launch of Vulcan Centaur when it exploded. Engineers working on the test "described having seen video of a dramatic explosion that destroyed the engine and heavily damaged the test stand infrastructure," Sheetz explained in his report.