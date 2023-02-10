Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch NASA Mars mission in 2024

The mission, ESCAPADE, is scheduled to launch two spacecraft to the red planet from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, in late 2024.

Blue Origin to launch NASA Mars mission in 2024

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, named after NASA astronaut John Glenn, who was the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, will feature a reusable first stage. The private space company has flown NASA missions before, using its New Shepard rocket, which can send research payloads and space tourists to suborbital space.

Now, Blue Origin has its first deep space mission contract with NASA, as it continues to compete with the likes of SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance for those lucrative contracts — Blue Origin's long-winded dispute with NASA over its awarding SpaceX a lunar lander contract for its Artemis III mission is now seemingly water under the bridge.

For the ESCAPADE mission, Blue Origin will provide launch capabilities with New Glenn, while Rocket Lab will provide the two Mars-bound ESCAPADE spacecraft using their Photon platform.

The two Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) spacecraft will travel for roughly 11 months before reaching Mars' orbit. Once there, they will analyze the planet's magnetosphere and its interactions with solar radiation.

NASA program aims to accelerate new rocket development

NASA awarded Blue Origin the contract after announcing the firm as one of 13 companies it chose last year for its Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare missions (VADR) program.