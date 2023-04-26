Jellyfish-inspired robot can gently remove ocean waste without harming marine life

Engineers have been inspired by the unique movement of worms, snakes, and jellyfish to develop a new generation of soft underwater robots.

Now, roboticists have created a new robot that can swim like a jellyfish and collect waste from the ocean floor.

The Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems is leading this innovation to clean the world's oceans without harming marine animals and delicate coral reefs.

This jellyfish bot can easily pick up small waste particles

This jellyfish-inspired robot quietly does its job without creating unnecessary noise that could disturb sensitive marine creatures relying on sound to communicate.

This hand-sized robot moves using electrohydraulic actuators that act as artificial muscles. "We achieved grasping objects by making four arms function as a propeller, and the other two as a gripper. Or we actuated only a subset of the arms, in order to steer the robot in different directions,” said Hyeong-Joon Joo, co-author of this study, in an official release.