Inspired by jellyfish, this tentacle robot could grasp fragile objects delicately

Tentacles alone are not that strong to get the job done; however, the filaments grasp and hold heavy or irregularly shaped objects together –just like jellyfish collect stunned prey. It takes simple inflation for the gripper to wrap around the desired object; it doesn’t need sensing, planning, or feedback control.

“With this research, we wanted to reimagine how we interact with objects,” said Kaitlyn Becker, former graduate student and postdoctoral fellow at SEAS and first author of the paper, in a press release published by the institution. “By taking advantage of the natural compliance of soft robotics and enhancing it with a compliant structure, we designed a gripper that is greater than the sum of its parts and a grasping strategy that can adapt to a range of complex objects with minimal planning and perception.”

The handy gripper

The foot-long filaments are made of rubber tubes, and there's nothing in them. One side of the tube is thicker than the other; this way, the tube curls easily when it's pressurized, and wraps around the object.