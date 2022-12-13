Video: Santa Claus will visit kids this year with a jet-propelled sleigh

Maddox's The Beast can reach 90 mph (145 kph) top speed, and the sleigh in question is not that fast intrinsically. However, it still looks meteoric. Maddox points out that keeping the engines operating when it is below freezing outside is challenging because the propane tanks become too cold. While some pulsejets can be challenging to start, Maddox's designs don't have these problems. He uses a blend of diesel and propane to get the jets roaring almost instantly.

Do you remember Jet Coffin?

Robert Maddox also appeared on Halloween in the Jet Coffin. The four-wheeler has a coffin-like body that is 7 feet long (2.1 meters), coffin handles, a coffin lid in place of regular car doors, wide tires, a go-kart independent rear axle, and of course, a steering wheel.

The coffin is constructed from Baltic birch plywood and painted black to give it a more spooky appearance. A 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet engine that burns propane and diesel powers Maddox's coffin automobile, as per Autoevolution.

What are pulsejets?

An engine that burns in pulses is known as a pulsejet engine or pulse jet. A pulsejet engine can be built with little to no moving parts and run statically. Despite having a low specific impulse and a typically low compression ratio, pulsejet engines are a lightweight jet propulsion method.