JetZero has been awarded a $235 million contract by The Department of the Air Force to build a working prototype of its revolutionary blended-wing (BWB) aircraft. The contract will aim to mature the BWB technology and make efforts to demonstrate its capabilities for military and commercial applications. JetZero and the Air Force have announced that they are aiming for the full-size demonstrator plane to take flight in 2027, following the award announcement made on Wednesday.

30% reduced drag

Traditional aircraft tend to consist, more or less, of a long tube body with wings and vertical stabilizers bolted on. This has worked great for over a century but has a "ceiling," so to speak, with regard to fuel efficiency. BWB, on the other hand, blends the aircraft body into its high-aspect-ratio wing, decreasing aerodynamic drag by at least 30% and providing additional lift. Enhanced efficiency will facilitate extended range, longer loiter time, and greater payload delivery effectiveness, all crucial in reducing logistics risks.