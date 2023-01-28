13,000 solar panels to power New York airport’s new terminal

The initiative will be led by AlphaStruxure, a joint venture of the private equity firm Carlyle Group and France's Schneider Electric, The entity will construct and operate the energy project as it has been awarded a contract from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is behind the airport, and the New Terminal One consortium.

Solving the airport's energy challenge

"Solving our energy challenge really comes down to three things: electrifying, digitizing, and decarbonizing by getting more electricity from renewable sources. Microgrids are key to achieving all of this," Annette Clayton, the CEO of Schneider Electric North America, said during a press briefing according to Business Insider.

Once completed, the new power system will be made up of more than 13,000 solar panels making it the largest in New York City and at any U.S. airport terminal, AlphaStruxure said.

In terms of energy output, it will produce approximately what 3,570 average U.S. homes would use in a year. It will consist of many interconnected "power islands” that will boast fuel cells and battery storage.

In terms of timelines, three power islands are set to be completed by 2026, with the final one becoming operational by 2029.

All these upgrades will mean that the New Terminal One will be able to operate independently of the city's power grid during emergencies that see access to power cut off, Juan Macias, the CEO of AlphaStruxure, added.

In terms of carbon footprint, the system is expected to generate 38 percent less greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide by 98 percent, Macias further explained. For the time being, the fuel cells will use natural gas but are equipped to function with cleaner fuels such as hydrogen.