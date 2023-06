Santa Cruz, California, based Joby Aviation has moved closer to becoming the first-ever company to fly passengers in air taxis. The company-made electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will be delivered to its first customer early next year, a press release said.

Founded in 2009, Joby Aviation has spent nearly a decade building and developing its eVTOL offering and bringing it within touching distance of a commercial launch. The company developed a full-scale demonstrator in 2017, and its pre-production prototype launched in 2019 has flown over 30,000 miles so far.

During this period, a lot of companies have shown promise while some have also fallen by the wayside, but Joby has braved the strong winds and powered through setbacks before reaching its current high. Recently the company received a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the first aircraft built at its pilot production line.