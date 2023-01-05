John Deere: Seeds can now get a robotic 'jolt' just like coffee in the morning

Today (January 5) at CES 2023, Deere finally revealed how its fully autonomous tractors have been given a new edge. That is, its robotic ExactShot system, which could reduce the amount of fertilizer needed by more than 60 percent. The firm also revealed a new all-electric excavator.

With a focus on helping to feed the growing global population sustainably, both approaches aim to speed up repetitive tasks while improving their effectiveness and reducing waste.

'Seeds need a jolt, just like drinking coffee in the morning'

The new ExactShot system is a sensor and robotic-based system that helps farmers fertilize plants as they put them in the ground.

"This reduces the amount of starter fertilizer farmers need by more than 60 percent while still allowing them to maintain the speeds they need to get the job done on time," explained Deanna Kovar at a keynote speech today at CES 2023, who is Deere's Vice President of production and precision Ag production systems.

"That's 93 million gallons. Based on today's commodity prices, this can save farmers $650 million of input costs," explained Deere's Chief Technology Officer, Jamie Hyneman.

"Plants rely on fertilizer just like you and I rely on food. Without it, plants can't have the proper nutrition to produce the crops we rely on," Kovar added. "And it's no surprise that Mother Nature rarely provides the perfect growing conditions that each seed needs. They need a jolt, just like drinking a coffee in the morning."

Conventionally, farmers apply starter fertilizer in a way it is sprayed continuously down each row of seats, even though only the seed needs the jolt.