The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Hubble Space Telescope will soon team up to observe the Jupiter moon Io.

The two telescopes will collect data on the distant moon, which will then be used by NASA's Juno probe, which is currently orbiting Jupiter. That data will help to guide the spacecraft during future flybys of Io.

Io, the solar system's most volcanic body

Io, roughly the size of Earth's moon, is the solar system's most volcanic body, and new observations could shed light on the environment surrounding Jupiter.

Astronomers wish to investigate the role Io's volcanic activity might play in contributing to plasma present around the gas giant.