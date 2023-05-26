Meet kAI: the four-legged AI employee at Singapore’s rail operator

SBS Transit, a rail and bus operator in Singapore, will soon have an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotic dog running around fixing things at the operator’s train workshop. The robotic dog, called kAI, was developed by a Singapore-based firm Weston Robot.

kAI will be installed at the North East Line Depot and will be responsible for dedicated tasks like MASS rapid transit (MRT) train inspections and detecting missing screws and panels underneath the trains. kAI will help bring down the time spent on train inspections by half.

Eventually, kAI will be equipped with non-visual capabilities like thermal imaging and sound sensors, allowing for early targeted repairs of certain components, reported The Straits Times.