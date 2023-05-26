Meet kAI: the four-legged AI employee at Singapore’s rail operator

Meet kAI: the four-legged AI employee at Singapore’s rail operatorIts job is to assist technicians with maintenance activities.Sejal Sharma| May 26, 2023 07:17 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 07:17 AM ESTinnovationkAI at North East Line DepotFacebook Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.SBS Transit, a rail and bus operator in Singapore, will soon have an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotic dog running around fixing things at the operator’s train workshop. The robotic dog, called kAI, was developed by a Singapore-based firm Weston Robot.kAI will be installed at the North East Line Depot and will be responsible for dedicated tasks like MASS rapid transit (MRT) train inspections and detecting missing screws and panels underneath the trains. kAI will help bring down the time spent on train inspections by half.Eventually, kAI will be equipped with non-visual capabilities like thermal imaging and sound sensors, allowing for early targeted repairs of certain components, reported The Straits Times. See Also Related YouTuber buys an AI bot dog, enters it into a dog show Boston Dynamics robot dogs steal Paris fashion show Spot the Dog: The robotic dog busy delivering data on dangerous construction sites for Balfour Beatty A stream of AI-powered projectsSBS Transit will also use 3D printing technology for the train parts that aren’t readily available and have low demand. Instead of having to ship technical train parts from overseas, the company will start to print on demand, as this would save time and costs. This also means a reduction of SBS’ carbon footprint and building a resilient supply chain, explained SBS in a Facebook post.They have been using 3D printed coil nucleus, which has undergone over 16,000 cycles of stress tests, lasting longer than the original coil nucleus.Locally 3D printed coil nucleusFacebook The public transport company is also looking to reduce its dependence on non-renewable resources to power its trains. They will soon bring in AI software to save energy which will synchronize the timetables of the trains arriving and departing from a station. The energy generated from the brakes of a train, when it arrives at a station, will be used to power the acceleration of a train that is departing at the same time from the same station.SBS Transit stands to save $1 million in energy bills annually, which would have been enough to power 750 four-bedroom HDB flats, said the Facebook post.SBS Transit group chief executive Jeffrey Sim told The Straits Times, “Besides reducing operating costs, these technologies also improve the reliability and productivity of MRT trains.”These AI projects are the first for Singapore’s MRT networks, and they are working with France's ALSTOM, which is a transport company involved in the manufacturing of high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling, and digital mobility.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstAstronomers discover Earth-Sized planet with active volcanoes300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawaterInner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planetOxygen deficiency increases mouse lifespan by 50 percent, will it work in humans?Dark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe Job Board