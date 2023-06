The Japanese Ministry of Defense (DoD) has announced a new contract with Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to develop and build a new coastal, anti-ship cruise missile system. The new missiles will form part of the country's "Defense Buildup Program" to provide vital "island defense" for Japan.

The new surface-to-ship missile (SSM) will also be one of many new missile projects, including hypersonic missiles being developed to protect Japan's southern islands, including around the Senkakus. This is most likely an attempt to deter Chinese military aggression against what is known as the "First Island Chain."