Khan Academy, a pioneer of digital education and savior of the less privileged, has set its sight on shaping artificial intelligence into a guide for students.

When Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s CEO, and president, respectively, gave Sal Khan, Khan Academy’s founder, a private demo of their GPT software, Khan was impressed with the program’s ability to answer academic questions intelligently, reports Fast Company.

Captivated by its potential, Sal spent nights probing the AI model with prompts likely to be asked by someone intent on learning. “I was pulling all-nighters, getting it to act like a tutor, getting it to take on different personas, getting it to develop lesson plans,” he says.