Ki: Wireless power in the kitchen could end messy cables forever

"People tell us all the time, with research we've done, that cords get in the way in the kitchen" Paul Golden, marketing director at the consortium, tells Interesting Engineering. "They're dangerous, they're the first thing that breaks on appliances. So what we've done is created a cordless kitchen."

The standard is capable of sending up to 2,200 watts of power to appliances. Transmitters can be embedded into many counter-top materials, as well as part of induction hobs so users can switch between cooking food with pans and powering appliances in a blink.

During the demonstration, the technology performed surprisingly well. The consortium demonstrated a food mixer, blender, coffee maker, and kettle. The counter top remained cool to the touch after operations, and devices switched off immediately after being removed from the pad.

As an added safety feature, appliances would not start if their switch was already in the "on" position — a blinking "on" light indicated that the user needs to switch the device off first, then back on to start operations. This avoids users unintentionally boiling a kettle by accidentally placing it on the pad, for example.