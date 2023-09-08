Korea leads the world in manufacturing robots, US is seventh

Robot use is an indication of economic prosperity and growth throughout the world. The ratio of industrial robots to manufacturing workers is one of the most frequently used approaches to benchmarking robot adoption rates.

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) publishes statistics on robot utilization worldwide in manufacturing. Its most recent data is from 2021 and shows Korea leading the way in terms of robot use in manufacturing.

This is according to a report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation published on Tuesday.

Korea first

The nation boasted 1,000 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers. Singapore came in second with 670. China was fifth with 322 robots per 10,000 workers compared to 274 in the US, which came in seventh.