US' hypersonic missile 'Mayhem' gets a boost from Kratos

"Project Mayhem" exists to develop a hypersonic air-breathing system that can perform both strike and intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (IRS) missions and has a larger payload capacity than the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW).

The weapon will improve the USAF's ability to attack targets from a distance, making it possible to attack well-defended targets.

By 2023, it is anticipated to be formally deployed.

We know that the program plans to develop the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC), among other things, for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, even though very little information has been made public about it (DARPA).

Press releases state that Leidos will use digital and model-based systems engineering. This fits with an Air Force strategy that gives digital engineering a higher priority in weapon development to speed up development and make designs more accurate.

The company says that this new contract will help the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) build an air-breathing hypersonic missile system during the first 51 months of its performance period. The System Requirements Review (SRR) and Conceptual Design Review (CoDR) will be carried out as part of the initial work order in a Digital Engineering (DE) setting.