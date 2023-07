Defense industry giants L3Harris and Leidos have decided to collaborate to bid for the US Army's planned "Army Theater Level High Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne-Signals Intelligence" venture (ATHENA-S). According to the US Army, ATHENA-S is vital to its future long-range spying and targeting abilities.

Much-needed recon tech

The Army, C4ISRNET explains, is modernizing its aerial reconnaissance capabilities by phasing out outdated Cold War-era aircraft and transitioning towards more advanced sensors, higher altitude flights, and deeper distance insights. One of the tools being considered in this effort is the ATHENA, which will come in two different versions, the "S" and "R."