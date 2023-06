L3Harris Technologies, a defense contractor specializing in surveillance solutions, microwave weaponry, and electronic warfare, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to help develop missile-tracking systems for the United States Space Force.

The Space Force has chosen L3Harris to design a new sensor as part of the first phase of their satellite program, called "Epoch." This expands the team of industry experts working on the project, which already includes Millennium Space Systems and Raytheon Technologies. The satellites will be placed in medium Earth orbit, ranging from 1,200 to 22,000 miles above the planet. With L3Harris on board, the Space Force will have additional options as they continue to expand the satellite constellation.