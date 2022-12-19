We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree

We still cut trees in large numbers on a daily basis for making products like paper, wax, medicines, rubber, and furniture. Some of these products are so basic to our lifestyle that we can not imagine our lives without them.

So does that mean we’ll keep cutting trees to fulfill our desires?

Well, not anymore. All thanks to a groundbreaking innovation that we reported in May 2022. A study published then in the journal Materials Today shed light on the world’s first 3D-printed lab-grown wood. By the means of this research, the scientist at MIT demonstrated that deforestation is longer needed to produce timber.

Producing furniture without cutting trees

The study authors created customizable wood in their lab from the cells of a flowering plant known as Zinnia elegans, popularly referred to as common zinnia. They claimed their novel approach allowed them to bio-print wooden pieces of any shape and size. This means that if you need a wooden table, you can directly produce a wooden table from the cells.

So no deforestation and no wastage, like what happens in the case of traditional furniture. This was achieved by treating common zinnia cells first with a liquid medium and then with a gel solution. The latter comprised hormones and nutrients.