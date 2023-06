In a landmark decision, the US Department of Agriculture(USDA) has approved the sale of lab-cultivated chicken in the country, making the USA the second country in the world to approve cultivated meat products. Earlier this year, Singapore cleared the regulatory hurdles for cell-cultured meat.

Unlike plant-based meats, cultivated meat is sourced from cells taken from the animal. The cells are fed media supplemented with all the necessary ingredients for growth in large tanks called bioreactors. When the cells are mature enough, they are harvested, where they appear like minced meat and can be used to make products such as burger patties, fillets, or sausages for human consumption.