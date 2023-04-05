Scientists grow lab-grown fat to improve texture of artificial meat

The scientists grew fat cells from mice and pigs first in a flat, two-dimensional layer, then harvested those cells and aggregated them into a three-dimensional mass with a binder such as alginate and mTG.

“Our goal was to develop a relatively simple method of producing bulk fat. Since fat tissue is predominantly cells with few other structural components, we thought that aggregating the cells after growth would be sufficient to reproduce the taste, nutrition and texture profile of natural animal fat,” said first author John Yuen Jr, a graduate student at the Tufts University Center for Cellular Architecture (TUCCA), Massachusetts, U.S.

“This can work when creating the tissue solely for food since there’s no requirement to keep the cells alive once we gather the fat in bulk.”

Experimenting with fat

The resulting fat cells exhibited the appearance of fat tissue, so the researchers decided to undertake some experiments. They began by compressing the fat tissue to see how much pressure it could withstand compared to natural animal fat.

They found that cell-grown fat bound with sodium alginate was able to withstand a similar amount of pressure to fat from livestock and poultry.