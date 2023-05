Yellow croaker (Larimichthys crocea) is a marine fish popular in many East Asian countries for its flavorful taste and high nutritious value. Unfortunately, the popularity of this fish is also causing a rapid decline in its population.

It is currently labeled as critically endangered, and scientists warn that the decreasing population of yellow croaker is not showing any signs of recovery in many of its natural habitats. So will the world soon lose this beautiful fish to satisfy human taste buds?

A team of scientists from China’s Zhejiang University (ZJU) has proposed an interesting solution to this problem. They have created the first-ever lab-grown yellow croaker fish fillets that taste the same as their natural counterparts.