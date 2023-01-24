Lab-grown meat could soon become a reality in restaurants

For lab-grown meat to reach diners, companies are required to attract more funding to increase its production. It will allow them to offer chicken breasts and beef steaks at more affordable prices. Moreover, they must overcome consumers' reluctance even to try lab-grown meat.

The product has only so far been approved for retail sale in one nation, Singapore. However, the U.S. is ready to follow. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared a chicken breast produced by UPSIDE Foods in California suitable for human consumption.

UPSIDE watershed moment

According to UPSIDE executives speaking to Reuters, the company now plans to introduce its product to restaurants as early as 2023 and grocery stores by 2028.

In order to be approved for the retail sale of lab-grown meat, UPSIDE still needs to be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Also, they are required to get a sign-off from the agency on its labels.

During a recent visit to UPSIDE's cutting-edge facility in Emeryville, California, reporters from Reuters were dazzled by the lab coat-clad engineers and scientists working on touch screens while overseeing mixtures of nutrient-rich water.

In what CEO Uma Valeti euphemistically calls "the slaughterless house," meat is examined for wholesomeness before being served as part of their menu.

During the visit, Reuters reporters were given a taste of UPSIDE's lab-grown meat. When cooked, it tasted exactly like regular chicken, but when it was raw, it was thinner and had a more consistent tan hue.

After four years of negotiating with the FDA, this breakthrough startup was approved last November.