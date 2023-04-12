Lab-grown mini organs promise quick vaccine testing with fewer animal trials

In a newly published study, a team of researchers proposes a novel vaccine screening method that uses lab-grown miniature organs to quickly test new vaccines without involving a significant number of animal models.

Miniature organoids for quick vaccine screening

The first coronavirus case was reported in December 2019 and by the time the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for public use in December 2020, about 1.8 million people had already died across the globe.

Developing a vaccine suitable for human use within one year of the outbreak was a remarkable achievement. However, there is no doubt many many more lives could’ve been saved if we had a faster vaccine screening process.

During standard vaccine trials, first a vaccine is injected into the body of an animal, and then scientists wait for weeks and sometimes for months to examine the results. Then they test the vaccine on other animals and this process is repeated until the vaccine becomes 100 percent safe for human trials.

This process sometimes takes years to complete and during this time, many animal subjects had to live with both the good and bad side effects of the vaccine. The researchers suggest that instead of using numerous animal models, vaccines can be screened using organoids —- lab-grown cell clusters that collectively behave like a mini organ.

“Hundreds of immune cell organoids can be constructed from the spleen of a single animal, greatly increasing testing throughput — which could help researchers keep up with the large numbers of compounds they can create and need to screen,” the study authors note.