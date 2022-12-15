World's first attempt to reach orbit with methane-fueled rocket fails

👀Leaked footage of the first launch of LANDSPACE's Zhuque-2 shows liftoff at ~08:30:25UTC on DEC.14. At the time of anomaly at ~T+300s, second stage main engine has been cut off and payload fairing has been jettisoned. https://t.co/fAyuoOkS1A pic.twitter.com/TBHEA5W0ji — China 'N Asia Spaceflight 🚀🛰️🙏 (@CNSpaceflight) December 14, 2022

Trouble in the second stage

According to SpaceNews, the Zhuque-2 methane-liquid oxygen rocket had lifted off from newly constructed facilities at the national Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at around 3.30 am EST on December 14.

All seemed fine for a while, with footage on Chinese social media revealing the rocket lifting off into the sky, trailed by the white exhaust. However, leaked footage suggests that the rocket's second stage failed, while the first and second stage main engines all worked as expected.

Years ago, the Beijing-based company's Zhuque-1 rocket did not reach orbit due to third-stage failure.

China's space agency is yet to issue an official confirmation. The company has issued a statement on its Weibo account.

Zhuque-2 was carrying satellites for commercial companies

The vernier thrusters were to burn, which would then carry the stage and payloads into orbit. As per the data, it might not have occurred as expected.

Zhuque-2 was not alone - it carried several satellites for commercial companies to be deployed in a sun-synchronous orbit.

Powered by gas generator engines, Zhuque-2 can deliver a 13,227-pound (6,000-kilogram) payload to a 124-mile (200-kilometer) low Earth orbit or 8,818 pounds (4,000 kilograms) to 248 miles (500-kilometer) sun-synchronous orbit, LandSpace said.