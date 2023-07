For a few brief moments during this year's Independence Day in the US, the world's largest LED display fired up with a simple message "Hello World".

Officially called the "Madison Square Garden Sphere," or just "The Sphere," the spherical building is a true architectural and engineering modern marvel. Built with an estimated budget of $2.3 billion, the building is believed to be the largest spherical building in the world.

"The Sphere" is a giant spherical LED display

The building reaches a towering height of 366 ft (111 m) and boasts a width of 516 ft (157 m), surpassing even the colossal Avicii Arena in Sweden in size. Its impressive LED exterior spans a whopping 580,000 sq ft (almost 54,000 sq m). The exterior is made up of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, each of which contains 48 individual LEDs. Notably, the exterior is fully programmable, allowing some truly impressive images to be displayed outside.