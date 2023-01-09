A drone that never lands? Scientists in China test lasers to keep drones aloft 'forever'

Laser-powered drones could remain aloft "forever"

The team of researchers reportedly fitted a drone with a photoelectric conversion module that converts light energy into electricity. That means a high-energy laser beam could be trained on the drone to charge it remotely.

The team carried out a recent experiment for what they call optics-driven drones (ODD), during which they tested the automated charging process that tracks the drones during flight.

"Highlights of the research are 24-hour intelligent vision tracking system and the autonomous long-range energy replenishment for ODD," the team wrote on NPU's official WeChat account last week, as translated by The South China Morning Post.

The first step for the researchers was to learn how to track the drones during flight. To do this, they developed a tracking algorithm, which they claim was effective in different environments, light conditions, and weather conditions. They also used an adaptive beam-shaping technology that allowed the beam to autonomously adjust its intensity to increase the distance of wireless transmission.

The researcher's report also details the development of a protection algorithm that automatically adjusts the laser beam's intensity if an obstacle is detected in the beam's path. Using this technology, the team said it successfully carried out three field tests — one indoor and two outdoor at day and nighttime.