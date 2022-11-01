Researchers use lasers to trick autonomous cars and remove pedestrians from view

Most advanced autonomous cars today rely on this system to steer through obstacles in their path. However, the collaboration of researchers from the University of Florida, the University of Michigan, and the University of Electro-Communications in Japan showed the system can be tricked with a fairly basic laser setup.

How researchers tricked an autonomous car

The researchers used a laser to mimic the LIDAR reflections that the sensor usually receives. In the presence of the laser signals, the sensor discounted genuine reflections that were coming from the real obstacles, thereby perceiving them as if they did not exist.

Using this method, the researchers were able to delete data for static obstacles as well as moving pedestrians. When used against an autonomous vehicle in test conditions, the attack prevented the car from decelerating in the presence of the pedestrian, something it has been programmed to do.

Laser attack blinds LIDAR TechXplore

The laser attack was conducted from the side of the road of an approaching vehicle, not more than 15 feet away from the attacker. The researchers also used only basic camera tracking software for their experiments and could be affected from a greater distance using more sophisticated equipment.

How can a laser attack be thwarted?

This is the first report of a LIDAR system being spoofed in any way to prevent it from detecting obstacles. There is a fair degree of accuracy needed to time the laser signal towards the LIDAR sensor to spoof; however, the data needed to synchronize this is available publicly from LIDAR manufacturers, one of the researchers associated with the study said in a press release.