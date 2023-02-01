US Air Force tests XQ-58A, the runway-independent drone

The XQ-58 A Valkyrie

Developed by San Diego, California, headquartered Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the XQ-58A Valkyrie is an "attritable drone". As per the U.S. military's usage of this terminology, it means that the drone is meant to be deployed for riskier missions in contested areas but is not completely expendable as well. The recovery of the drone is equally important so that it can be deployed again.

The XQ-58A in a companion role US Air Force

Given the expectations from the drone, the XQ-58A has a modular design and is capable of being configured for a variety of roles ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to strike or electronic warfare or simply acting as a relay for communications. Additionally, the drone has demonstrated the ability to carry the payload of a smaller drone in its internal bay.

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that the drone is estimated to have a range of 3.500 miles (5,600 km) and a service ceiling of 45,000 feet (14,000 m), giving it ample scope to loiter during its missions.

The runway-independent drone

The most important aspect, however, of the drone's operation is how it can effectively be used without a runway. For its launch, the drone uses a trailer-mounted launcher. Its ascent is powered by rocket engines, following which the main engine takes over.

Recovering the XQ-58A Valkyrie US Air Force

Once the mission is completed, the drone can fly back to a set point where the engines cut off and parachutes are deployed to slowly bring the aircraft back to the ground. Inflatable airbags cushion the drone's touchdown, following which it can be put back on the trailer and moved around again. During an exercise simulating loss of communication, the drone demonstrated the ability to autonomously navigate to this set point and land within the target zone.