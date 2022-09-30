Launched into Hurricane Ian, the first ever drone ALTIUS-600 sent data from most dangerous parts of the storm

"We got slammed pretty hard," told The War Zone Joe Cione, Lead Meteorologist for New Technologies at NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic & Meteorological Laboratory.

He further added that Nick Liccini and Patrick Sosa, the two employees onboard the aircraft from AREA-I, the Marietta, Georgia company that makes the ALTIUS-600 “were real heroes too, because both of them were sick and not feeling well at all and they still managed to do the job.”

Liccini and Sosa had the difficult task of helping to guide the ALTIUS-600 drone straight into the eye of Hurricane Ian to collect the necessary data to track the storm.

“We managed to launch the drone and babysat it for a few minutes so it could get its bearings. And we did all that under conditions where we had just some very severe turbulence,” Cione said.

Even better, the ALTIUS-600 continued to fly for two hours after being launched, providing crucial data that Kermit could never produce. Luckily, Kermit’s passengers and crew were able to maintain communications with the drone from a distance of 125 nautical miles.

“The drone was in there and we were outside the winds while the drone was measuring what it could while we were safe and away from the most violent aspects of that storm,” Cione added.

NOAA operates three hurricane hunter aircraft out of its Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Florida: two WP-3D Orions and a Gulfstream IV-SP.