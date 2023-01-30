Jeff Bezos' partner Lauren Sánchez to lead an all-female Blue Origin crew

Before that crew can launch aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, however, the company must be cleared for launch by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) following a launch anomaly during the rocket's last research payload mission.

Blue Origin will fly an all-female crew

Sanchez told WSJ Magazine in an interview that she aims to lead a six-person space tourism mission once Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is once again cleared for flight.

Back in September last year, a Blue Origin mission called NS-23 was carrying 36 scientific payloads to suborbital space when the New Shepard rocket carrying the mission suffered an anomaly. Thankfully, no crew was aboard the mission, though the launch failure did show off the impressive capability of New Shepard's capsule escape system.

Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022

Blue Origin has yet to reveal what caused that anomaly, and its New Shepard won't be able to fly again until a full FAA investigation is completed.

The company has also yet to announce a full crew list for the upcoming all-female crew launch. However, Sanchez, who is a trained helicopter pilot, did tell WSJ Magazine it will be comprised of "women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send."

Space tourism could soon be back on the menu for Blue Origin

Blue Origin has launched six crewed suborbital space missions to date using the reusable New Shepard rocket, which is made up of a first-stage booster and a crew capsule. The first crewed New Shepard launch took off in July 2021, with Jeff Bezos aboard.