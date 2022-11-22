Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine

Formula Flight is a competition organized by the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Human Powered Flight Group. According to its webpage, human-powered flying is a sport that combines "extreme athleticism with almost impossible engineering".

Since the human body can only produce maximum power for a few seconds, the aircraft used in the sport needs to have a low cruise speed and lightweight construction. This allows them to fly only in low winds and achieving flight can be rather hard though not impossible.

Lazarus: University of Southampton's Human-Powered Aircraft

Efforts at making HPA at the University of Southampton can be dated back to 2019 when a team of students designed Lazarus Mk1. Work on actual construction began later in October of that year and was completed by March 2020.

Lazarus' maiden flight in 2021 SUHPA

Built using XPA foam, carbon fiber, and balsa wood, the aircraft has a wingspan of 78 feet (24 meters) and an empty weight of 112 pounds (51 kilograms). A nearly 10 foot (3 meters) wide propeller at the rear of the aircraft can be engaged to deliver 400 Watt (W) of power, enough to take flight. The aircraft consists of a 13-foot (four meters) long elevator and 6.56 foot (two meters) rudder.

The COVID-19 pandemic though put a spoke in the plans and the first flight for the HPA was only conducted in June of 2021. Requiring a crew that helps it taxi, take off and land, the Lazarus' wings flex upwards when airborne to increase lateral stability.