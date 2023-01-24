Scientists reveal the least costly carbon capture method to date

The new carbon capture method recycles CO2

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) offered a dire warning to the world with its climate change report last year. The report outlined several measures aimed at mitigating the worst effects of climate change. The report highlighted the fact that simply reducing emissions was no longer enough; we will also have to remove CO2 from the atmosphere using carbon capture and storage technologies.

Though carbon capture may be a crucial component in the fight against climate change, scientists are working hard to develop methods that are viable from a business perspective. Up to now, the high cost of carbon capture technology has been a barrier to its widespread development on a global scale.

The PNNL scientists believe their new method provides a strong financial incentive in the form of menthol. The chemical is widely used as a fuel and is a key ingredient in plastics, paint, and construction materials.

PNNL chemist David Heldebrant, who led the team behind the new method, compared the new system to recycling. "That's essentially what we're trying to do here," Heldebrant explained. "Instead of extracting oil from the ground to make these chemicals, we're trying to do it from CO2 captured from the atmosphere or from coal plants, so it can be reconstituted into useful things. You're keeping carbon alive, so to speak, so it's not just 'pull it out of the ground, use it once, and throw it away.' We're trying to recycle the CO2, much like we try to recycle other things like glass, aluminum, and plastics."