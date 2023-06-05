This lensless AI camera uses only textual prompts to 'take' a photo

A picture is now worth only 20 words.

That’s right. There exists a new camera in the market that ‘clicks’ a photo using only the location data of the user and the textual prompts they feed the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera. Once the camera gets hold of all the information it needs, it processes that information and spouts out an AI-generated photo. It doesn’t even have a lens.

An example from Bjørn Karmann's tweet Twitter

Netherlands designer, Bjørn Karmann, introduced his passion art project ‘Paragraphica’ in a tweet last week. “The prototype is fully working and has physical dials that let you control the range of data and AI image settings, similar to an analogue camera,” he said.