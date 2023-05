Submarine cables are lifelines of global communication, carrying 99 percent of intercontinental traffic.

Fiber-optic cables can detect perturbations and seismic activity, aiding early earthquake warnings.

They can offer broader coverage and faster insights into tectonic movements, complementing land-based sensors.

In today's interconnected world, submarine cables have become the lifelines of global communication, carrying an astonishing 99 percent of intercontinental traffic. These cables span vast distances through one of our planet's harshest environments—the ocean floor.

However, scientists are now exploring an intriguing possibility: harnessing the unique position of these cables to serve a dual purpose. By equipping them with advanced sensors, submarine cables can become like nerve endings in the deep sea, capable of transmitting data and predicting seismic activity, monitoring temperature changes, and much more.

As this groundbreaking endeavor is still in its early stages, Interesting Engineering (IE) reached out to Brian Lavallée of Ciena, a company at the forefront of technology that underpins the infrastructure of deep-sea cables and satellite systems.