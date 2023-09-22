Life by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travel

Life by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelThe world will have changed drastically by 2100, and not all of it will be bad!Matthew S. Williams| Sep 22, 2023 01:18 AM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 01:18 AM EST innovationWhat will life be like on Earth in 2100?imaginima Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.By the 22nd century, humanity could be experiencing another manufacturing revolution.Transhumanism may have been brought about by the introduction of nanotech and embedded technology.At the same time, humanity’s migration to space will continue and lead to permanent settlements.Welcome to the second installment of our examination of life in 2100! In Part I, we examined how population growth will come to a halt, how economic parity will be achieved, where people will live, how climate restoration and clean energy will become major industries, and how the nature of work will change. Today, we’ll examine how other developments will change the way we live, work, get from point A to point B, and go to war with each other! We’ll also examine where humans will live beyond Earth and how the lines between the organic and artificial will become all but indistinguishable. No aspect of life will be untouched by these changes, and the pace of change will continue to accelerate.This brings up an important point that was raised in our previous series, Life in 2050. As we examined there, two major forces for change will battle for our collective future between now and mid-century. These are climate change and technological change, both of which are anthropocentric and both of which will be accelerating.By 2100, humanity is projected to have passed through the crucible of climate change, and the process of recovery will be underway. But technological change will still be with us, and will only move faster as time goes on. And whereas climate change represents an existential threat, technological change could also threaten our existence in other ways.Beyond the prospect of a “grey goo” scenario or an AI uprising, runaway technological change could fundamentally alter our conception of life and humanity itself. Buckle up because things are about to get advanced, weird, and a little scary!The nanotech revolution continuesIn 1959, renowned physicist Richard Feynman predicted that self-replicating machines would lead to a revolution in manufacturing. In his seminal lecture, "There's Plenty of Room at the Bottom", he explained how these machines would become progressively smaller, leading to machines that are only measurable on the nanoscale - one-millionth of a meter - and can directly manipulate atomic structures.Famed engineer K. Eric Drexler was the first academic to use the term “nanotechnology”. In his 1986 book, Engines of Creation: The Coming Era of Nanotechnology, Drexler described how molecular assemblers that could build objects atom-by-atom would eventually be used for everything from medicinal robots to environmental scrubbers that clean the air, water, and soil of pollutants.By 2100, nanotechnology will not only be ubiquitous, it will be giving way to the next major revolution in manufacturing (more on that in a second). The technological innovations that will allow for full-scale industrial production will have been developed by mid-century. But during the latter half of the century, more breakthroughs will occur that will allow for the adoption of nanotech at every level of society. Nanomachines will also lead to a new process known as nanoassembly, where everyday materials will be assembled at the molecular level to create “smart materials.” This could include products like smart fabrics that apply themselves to your body. Who needs to “get dressed” when you can apply a patch to your chest that allows your clothes to form over your skin? These fabrics could also automatically respond to changes in body temperature, perspiration, and ambient conditions to help wearers cool down, warm up, and get dry as needed. Nanotechnology will also revolutionize the construction industry, where industrial-grade nanofabricators will create building materials (and entire buildings) out of 'waste' matter like trace gases, air pollution, garbage, dirt, and whatever else is available. The ability to assemble these at the atomic level will eliminate waste, without generating more, leading to a manufacturing industry that is 100% efficient. Similarly, nanomachines will be able to break down materials atom for atom, leading to recycling with 100% efficiency.The technology will become more commonplace and affordable since nanoassemblers will be used to create more nanoassemblers without the usual machining, pollution, or waste. In time, they will become household items, churning out products on demand and recycling ones that are no longer in use.With the help of medical nanobots ("medimachines”), conditions like heart disease, stroke, infectious diseases, and cancer will have become a thing of the past. Nanofabricators will also pick up where 3-D printing left off, with applications for “bioprinting” that are even more advanced.Combined with medical augments and gene editing (see below), human longevity will be greatly extended, and even clinical immortality could become a reality. Of course, one of the most revolutionary applications of nanotechnology will be Climate Restoration (CR). Between the 2020s and 2050, humans will dedicate the majority of their efforts toward mitigating and adapting to climate change. In other words, we’ll be on the defense as the planet warms, oceans rise, and drought, wildfires, and famine assault us. By 2050 and after, a counteroffensive will be underway that uses nanomachines specifically designed to scrub excess carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, acidity from the oceans, and industrial pollutants from the water and soil. In place of pollutants, these “eco-machines” could add nitrogen and oxygen gas to the atmosphere and useful organic molecules to the soil. This ecological approach will be mirrored in the merger of nanotech and biotech, leading to materials and structures that incorporate biological processes. Think of entire cities with photosynthetic surfaces, fueled by metabolic processes and relying on human movement to generate their own energy (piezoelectric processes). The term “living buildings” will achieve literal meaning!What’s more, the nanotech revolution will allow for the creation of self-assembling machines that are a full magnitude smaller, bringing us closer to the “bottom.” In short, nanotechnology will give way to picotechnology, where machines that are measured on the picoscale (one-billionth of a meter) will be able to manipulate, assemble, and recycle matter at the atomic scale!Embeds and enhancementAnother much-anticipated development in this century is the emergence of technology designed to replace external devices. Whereas the late 20th century gave us mobile devices, and the early 21st gave us wearables, the coming decades will give us “embeddables” — embedded devices or implants. It is also predicted that the first generations of this technology will be medical and commercial in nature.First-generation (1G) commercial implants could allow people to make calls, check their emails, do their banking, handle their personal computing, and interact with the world with the help of “Mixed Reality” (MR). There will be no more need for smartphones, watches, tablets, display glasses, or smart contacts. The embedded microelectronics and lights will project images into the user’s retina while an embedded CPU handles all the computational stuff.Medical implants will also be available that can monitor your vitals, administer medication, correct neurological disorders, restore sight, hearing, and other senses, and allow for brain-computer interfacing (BCI). Not only will people be able to perform their computing using just their minds, they will also be able to connect with the Internet of Things (IoT) and interface with any device in the world they have access to.Second-generation (2G) implants will take things a step further, offering users the ability to enhance their senses, intelligence, concentration, and memory while also allowing them to communicate with other users - brain-to-brain interfacing (B2B or BCI). This will allow for entirely new sensory experiences, which could come to be known as “shared reality” (SR).By 2100, this type of technologically will enable social experiments such as communities where people have joined their minds together to become “borganisms.” Much like networked computers, these communities could be used to troubleshoot problems, crowdsource solutions, and offer the benefit of their experience. Other enhancements could include graphene implants, which will already be a permanent part of microelectronics. These implants could include entire sheets implanted subcutaneously to provide protection against ballistic impacts or hard falls. Graphene coating will also be all the rage, strengthening bones against breakage and leading to new generations of super soldiers, police officers, and super athletes. The line between biology and technology will not only be blurred by this point but almost indistinguishable. How will we get around?Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room. It’s been more than two decades since the 21st century began. Where are all the flying cars we were promised? Okay, maybe there aren’t fleets of flying taxis and police cars travelling in air lanes, but the technology does exist, several startups are making models, and the FAA just issued its first certification (though they aren’t even close to being affordable yet). By the 22nd century, we may finally have all the flying cars we were promised in the late 20th century. However, it is unlikely the skies will be clogged, since so many other options will exist for transportation. This will include hypersonic vactrains, the successor to the Hyperloop (which will probably still be in use). But unlike its predecessor, these vactrains will be able to exceed the speed of sound many times over!Whereas Hyperloops will offer medium-range transportation at speeds of up to 745 mph (1,200 km/h), around Mach 1, hypersonic trains will provide long-range travel at speeds of 4,000 to 5,000 mph (6,400 to 8,000 km/h) - Mach 5 to 6.5! By 2100, a person will be able to travel from Vladivostok to Lisbon in just over 2 hours (minus layovers, of course)! Today, the same train ride takes 146 to 162 hours (six or seven days) and requires multiple stops and transfers.Given the cost of creating vactrain tubes that cross the ocean, intercontinental transportation across the Atlantic or Pacific will be handled by hypersonic jets. Thanks to groundbreaking research by NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology (CST) project and robust commercial investment, hypersonic air transit (HST) at speeds of up to mph (km/h) will foreseeably become commercially available by the latter half of this century.Based out of international airports, HST jets will be able to provide flights on routes like London to New York, Tokyo to San Fransisco, Beijing to Nairobi, and Mumbai to Kinshasha in as little as an hour! Given the current pace of technological development, it’s possible that intercontinental flights could also be provided by spacecraft.Launching from spaceports near major cities, these spacecraft would offer suborbital flights that could deliver passengers to destinations halfway around the world in less than thirty minutes! You get the idea. Like the pace of technological change and the speed at which life goes by, transportation will definitely get much, much faster!ConclusionsInterestingly, going much, much faster pretty much describes everything relating to life in 2100. Life will move at a pace never before seen in the annals of history. In some ways, this will be immensely beneficial, where people can travel from one end of the planet to another in short order. Quantum computing and AI will also for rapid problem-solving and the implementation of solutions. Advanced medicine will be able to diagnose medical problems well in advance, more diseases will be eradicated, and both the quality of life and longevity will increase dramatically.At the same time, the pace of life is likely to lead to an entirely new state of stress and existential angst. For many people, keeping pace with how fast things are changing will mean having to undergo augmentation enhancement. Especially where AI and quantum computing are concerned, humans will probably feel the need to augment their neurology to avoid becoming "obsolete." This could involve merging one's intelligence with AI and augmenting one's neurology to improve mental abilities or genetic engineering that favors super-intelligence from birth.And, of course, the proliferation of all this technology will create a sense of competition between people: those who can afford to keep up and those who cannot. 