Life by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travel



By the 22nd century, humanity could be experiencing another manufacturing revolution.

Transhumanism may have been brought about by the introduction of nanotech and embedded technology.

At the same time, humanity’s migration to space will continue and lead to permanent settlements.

Welcome to the second installment of our examination of life in 2100! In Part I, we examined how population growth will come to a halt, how economic parity will be achieved, where people will live, how climate restoration and clean energy will become major industries, and how the nature of work will change.

Today, we’ll examine how other developments will change the way we live, work, get from point A to point B, and go to war with each other! We’ll also examine where humans will live beyond Earth and how the lines between the organic and artificial will become all but indistinguishable. No aspect of life will be untouched by these changes, and the pace of change will continue to accelerate.