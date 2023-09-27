Life by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfare



By 2100, a sizeable population of humans will live in space or on other planets.

Advanced technology will revolutionize the way we learn and play.

War will involve transhuman soldiers, aerospace fighters, and lots of robots!

Welcome back to our series on what life will be like by 2100. In our two previous installments, we examined how major developments such as nanotechnology, nanoassembly, biotechnology, cybernetics, commercial spaceflight, and hypersonic trains will revolutionize the way people work, travel, and live their lives.

In our third and final installment, we will examine how these developments will lead to a new era in education, sports, leisure, and warfare. In addition, achievements in space exploration and growth in the commercial space sector will lead to humans living beyond Earth in large numbers.

Living and working in space will also dramatically affect people's lives on Earth, where regenerative life support systems (RLSS) and ecological engineering will have applications for climate restoration. And, of course, all of this advancement will blur the lines between simulation and reality, robotic and human, artificial intelligence and natural. One thing is clear: life will never be the same again… again!