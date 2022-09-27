Life on Earth can help determine if there is life on other planets

The probability of life existence

Australian theoretical astrophysicist Dr. Brandon Carter argues that our very own existence limits our observation. The doctor believes we cannot infer about potential life on other planets since we are on a planet with abiogenesis.

A popularly held argument, Carter's belief, is that the knowledge of life on Earth makes our opinion neutral. Since we already live on a planet where abiogenesis has happened, we can’t predict probability of life existence on other planets from our observation.

An old theory debunked

Now, a new study by Prof. Daniel Whitmire, an astrophysicist who teaches math at the University of Arkansas, argues that Carter's theory was based on faulty logic. Whitmire explains that the theory suffers from 'the old evidence problem' in Bayesian confirmation theory which is essentially a means for updating theories in the light of new information.

Whitmire gives examples of how the formula is used to calculate probabilities and the role old evidence played in Carter's theory.

Using conception analogy, Whitmire makes his point. “One could argue, like Carter, that I exist regardless of whether my conception was hard or easy, and so nothing can be inferred about whether my conception was hard or easy from my existence alone,” says the professor. In his comparison, 'hard' means contraception was used and 'easy' means there was no contraception.

Whitmire continues, "however, my existence is old evidence and must be treated as such. When this is done the conclusion is that it is much more probable that my conception was easy. In the abiogenesis case of interest, it's the same thing. The existence of life on Earth is old evidence and just like in the conception analogy the probability that abiogenesis is easy is much more probable.”