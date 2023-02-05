LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry

Let us introduce you to the Exchange in Detroit and a new construction method called LIFTbuild.

What is the Exchange in Detroit?

The Exchange in Detroit is a new 16-story, residential, high-rise building that might change how similar buildings are constructed. Relatively humble in its dimensions relative to other high-rises, the building's main claim to fame is the way it is built: from the top down rather than the more conventional ground-up.

The 207-foot-tall (63-meter-tall) Exchange skyscraper is one of the first such buildings in North America. The structure serves as a prototype for LIFTbuild technology, which uses an apparatus that transforms a building site into a manufacturing facility.

The new system uses a patented method of vertical structure assembly. The entire roof and floor plate assembly are first completed at ground level. The outer facade and other chosen systems are put in place after the floor plates are put together.

Before the finished floor plate assembly is hoisted and fastened into its final position, prefabricated sub-assemblies are inserted. While the floors below are still being constructed, the fit-out is executed in a completely contained and climate-controlled environment.

Liftbuild, a division of Barton Malow, claims to provide a safe and effective working environment while maximizing potential savings of both time and money.

Liftbuild was devised by construction firm Barton Malow, which has dedicated itself to a motto of "Building with the American Spirit: People, Projects, and Communities." for almost a century. The Barton Malow family of companies spans North America and consists of four distinct organizations and five associate businesses.

Barton Malow is an employee-owned business, with more than 3,000 team members and 16 offices says that its aims are to innovate by "changing the way projects are designed, and materials are fabricated, shipped, and assembled once on-site."

According to the company, the long-term objective of Barton Malow is to develop creative, trustworthy solutions. To this end, Barton Malow has invested in creating revolutionary technologies, such as LIFTbuild, which the company hopes will help achieve its overall goal of doubling efficiency and transforming the construction industry.

According to the LIFTbuild website, the Exchange showcases the first application of the LIFTbuild approach to high-rise construction. The residential tower includes 153 residential rental units, 12 for-sale condominiums, ground-level office space, and retail space totaling 166,742 square feet.

The company adds that LIFTbuild’s patented approaches to construction means and methods provide opportunities for a safer, quality-driven, and more efficient project site. Pre-leasing of apartments began in the summer of 2021, and completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

Each unit within Exchange provides views of the city on each side, looking toward the Detroit River, downtown, and the city’s sports and entertainment district.

In-demand amenities for residents include 24/7 valet; an exclusive fitness center featuring Technogym equipment; an outdoor rooftop terrace with a view downtown; luxury, high-end appliances; skyline and river views; elevated finishes; and intelligent, touch-free living throughout the building.

One goal of the Exchange project is to build a new neighborhood environment with the completion of the first high-rise residential units in the area in decades. The development is a short walk to entertainment venues within The District.

The project will also respect the Greektown neighborhood’s unique culture and history, as well as provide mobility, parking, accessibility, and street-level interaction with the area's new pedestrianized plaza — THE PLAZA @ Gratiot + Randolph — and aims to convey a unique overall neighborhood experience.

As for construction, the company points out that safety is a primary concern for the new system.

"We’re not putting people on beams 100 feet in the air that needs to be tied off. We’re trying to eliminate all the fall hazards. That is our number one objective, get rid of the hazards, get rid of the inefficiencies on the site," explained Joe Benvenuto, Chief Operating Officer of LIFTbuild, to WXYZ news.

Artist's rendering of the completed buildng. LIFTbuild

According to Benvenuto, two spine-shaped concrete supports at the building's core will support the $64 million tower. They will function as a pulley, to lift floors weighing a million pounds, and will house the elevators and stairways.

"It’s a [full] cantilever design, and there [are] no columns in the way of the exterior glazing, so if we go up to the floors, you will see a wide-open floor space that’s great for the residents but also assembled in a way that’s very efficient for the workers," Benvenuto said.

Over 150,000 pounds (68,039 kg) of steel and 110 cubic yards (84 cubic meters) of concrete will be used to construct each floor. After being put together, each one is then lifted at a 25-foot-per-minute average speed.

"If you look up now, you can see all the ductwork, plumbing, fire protection, and fireproofing done right here," said Benvenuto.

"We can immediately condition the space, so our workers immediately go into a cool condition on a hot summer day or a heated condition on a cold winter day," Benvenuto explained.

"Ultimately, our goal is to be 10 to 20 percent in savings for cost and 30% on schedule," he added.