New light-controlling device could allow LIDAR to image scenes a million times faster

The researchers also developed a pioneering fabrication process that will ensure the quality of the device if and when it is manufactured at scale.

Controlling lightwaves

The team of scientists says their device, named a spatial light modulator (SLM), could be used to create a super-fast LIDAR sensor for self-driving cars. They claim the LIDAR sensor using their technology would be able to map out a scene approximately a million times faster than existing systems.

The device could also allow for much faster brain scanners that use light to "see" through human tissue, allowing them to generate higher-resolution images. The researchers presented their findings in a paper published in the journal Nature Photonics.

"We are focusing on controlling light, which has been a recurring research theme since antiquity," lead author Christopher Panuski explained in the MIT post. "Our development is another major step toward the ultimate goal of complete optical control — in both space and time — for the myriad applications that use light."