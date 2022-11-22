LightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASA
The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 spacecraft finally went out in a blaze of glory as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere last week on Nov17, months after it was initially expected to do so.
LightSail 2 was the first mission to successfully demonstrate solar sail technology, or flight by light, in space. Shortly after launching in the summer of 2019, the LightSail 2 mission used a 32-square-meter (244-square-foot) sail made out of mylar to raise a small CubeSat spacecraft’s orbit by 1.9 miles (3.2 km).
