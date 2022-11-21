The historic LightSail 2 mission finally burned up in Earth’s atmosphere

The Planetary Society announced in a press statement that LightSail 2 had reentered the atmosphere at some point on Nov.17.

LightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible

The LightSail 2 mission "showed that it could change its orbit using the gentle push of sunlight, a technique known as solar sailing," The Planetary Society's press statement revealed.

Though light, or photon particles, doesn’t have mass, its momentum can be transferred to a solar sail, which can very slowly lift a light CubeSat spacecraft and overcome the effects of atmospheric drag for a surprisingly long period of time.

“LightSail 2 is gone after more than three glorious years in the sky, blazing a trail of lift with light, and proving that we could defy gravity by tacking a sail in space,” said Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society. “The mission was funded by tens of thousands of Planetary Society members, who want to advance space technology.”

The Planetary Society says LightSail 2 came down after 18,000 orbits and five million miles (8 million kilometers) traveled, as the effects of atmospheric drag brought the spacecraft down over time until it could no longer keep itself in orbit. The spacecraft had used the solar sail technology to lower its decay rate throughout its almost three and a half years in orbit.