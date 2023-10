Innovators are researching soft robotic grippers–a creation aiming to enhance household and logistic robots. Grippers are usually designed to imitate a robot’s hand; they are made with soft, flexible materials like cloth, paper, and silicone.

The grippers are imperative for robot technology as they help grasp and release objects safely, offering advantages over conventional rigid material grippers.

The soft grippers are suitable for delicate tasks such as handling fragile items like eggs. Despite their flexibility and safety advantages, these grippers encounter difficulties due to their limited load capacity, making it challenging for them to lift heavy objects.

Furthermore, their grasping technique is relatively poor as they tend to lose their grip on objects even when faced with mild external impacts.